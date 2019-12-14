Teen dies after being hit by Northstar commuter train

A teenager died Friday night after being struck by a Northstar commuter train in Coon Rapids.

Authorities said it happened at about 6:45 p.m. near the corner of 119th Avenue and Northdale Boulevard.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office told KARE-TV they believe the male teen was trying to cross the double railroad tracks when he was hit. He died at the scene; his name has not been released.

The northbound train was carrying about 50 passengers; no one on the train was injured. Train passengers were transferred to buses after the crash.

Coon Rapids police, Metro Transit police, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.