Man fatally shot in north Minneapolis

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that killed a man in north Minneapolis.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around the 1800 block of Russell Avenue North at about 6:30 p.m. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound two blocks from there. He was in an SUV that had crashed.

Police and emergency medical workers administered CPR, but could not resuscitate the man. They brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he was later pronounced dead.

Minneapolis police say his death was the 46th homicide in the city this year.