Police: Woman struck, killed in Maplewood

Investigators say there may have been a dispute that preceded woman's death

The Associated Press
Maplewood

Police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a St. Paul suburb.

Maplewood police responded to a report of a personal injury accident shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. Responding officers found a victim in the roadway and were told she had been struck by a vehicle. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators say there may have been a dispute between the woman and another person that preceded her death.

 The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. No other details were released.

