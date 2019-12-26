Chisago Co. seeks suspect who took child, assaulted mother; child found

Updated 2:15 p.m.

Chisago County authorities are seeking a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and then drove off with her 6-month-old child.

Ben Tietz Courtesy Chisago County Sheriff's Office

Around 2 pm., the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the child had been located but that the suspect, Ben Tietz, 37, was still on the run.

Sheriff’s officials said the mother was assaulted in a vehicle on Interstate 35 and again in a gas station bathroom in Wyoming, Minn.

The department identified Tietz as the suspect and said he took off with the child in the woman’s 2002 silver Chevy Monte Carlo with Minnesota license plate 572TZT.

Tietz was described as having facial hair, weighing approximately 250 pounds and being “in possession of large knives.” Authorities did not say if there was any prior connection between the unidentified mother and Tietz.

The sheriff’s office initially called for an Amber Alert following the alleged abduction but later pulled back on that, saying the incident didn’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.