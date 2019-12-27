Man fatally shot in St. Paul

Authorities believe shooting could be connected to another incident

A man died after he was shot on St. Paul’s West Side Thursday evening.

St. Paul police said officers were sent to the 200 block of State Street around 5:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting report. The victim was found in the parking lot of J&P Trading. He had been shot in the head and torso.

Paramedics took the man to Regions Hospital, where he later died. The homicide was St. Paul’s 30th of the year. That number does not include a fatal police shooting.

Authorities believe the shooting could be connected to another incident that occurred a short time later.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers were called a vehicle crash at Jackson Street and Sycamore Street East following the shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a head injury and nearby a van had crashed into a fence line.

Police said it appeared the injured female either fell or was pushed from the vehicle. A 37-year-old man, who fled the scene on foot, was arrested following a search of the area.

Both incidents remain under investigation.