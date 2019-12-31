The best dog for the job in Hennepin County

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman holds Barrett, the office's new support dog on Tuesday. Barrett is a poodle/golden retriever mix, selected because his fur is hypoallergenic and has a friendly demeanor.

It’s safe to say that Hennepin County’s newest employee was the first to be introduced to the public while in the arms of his boss.

That’s how Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman showed off Barrett, a four-month-old poodle/golden retriever puppy, who will become an emotional support dog. Freeman said after six months of training, Barrett will work in courtrooms and other county offices to help calm people involved in stressful court matters — especially children.

“Studies have shown — and they are used in other courthouses — in which, particularly young people testifying or having to be here are very distraught,” said Freeman. “And the dog just calms them down."

Freeman said Barrett is more poodle than golden retriever. The breeding is appropriate, he said, because poodles are hypoallergenic and retrievers are known for their friendliness.

After Barrett got a bit squirmy, Freeman transferred Barrett to his trainer, Kathryn Newman of Augustana Dog Training. She said once he's ready, Barrett will also be available to help court staff as well as clients. Newman said the use of support dogs is becoming more common.

Trainer Kathryn Newman holds Barrett at the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday. Brandt Williams | MPR News

"The first courthouse facility dog was in 2003 in the state of Arkansas,” said Newman. “And then following that, you had Illinois, Arizona and then I think it was Hawaii. And that was in the early 2000s."

Earlier this year, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office began using a two-year old golden retriever named Norie as a facility dog.

Freeman, who is also a dog owner, said he’s already trying to get on Barrett’s schedule.

“I’ve already made a reservation with Barrett to come see me at least twice a week,” said Freeman. “So I can mellow out.”

Barrett had no comment.