Twins sign pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill to 1-year deals

The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Target Field
A view of Target Field in the 5th inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Bob Collins | MPR News 2018

The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts.

Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July.

Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.

Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday.

