Three slain in the metro through the New Year night

Updated: 10:25 a.m.

Three deaths that occurred within 11 hours are under investigation by Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments.

A fatal shooting of a woman occured around 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, followed by a shooting death just after 2 a.m. in St. Paul, and a stabbing death in Minneapolis just before 5 a.m.

On Tuesday night, officials say Minneapolis officers found a woman believed to be in her 20s with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue on the city’s north side around 6:38 p.m.

Officers provided medical aid until they were relieved by paramedics. She died shortly after being transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

No one is in custody at this time.

It was the 48th homicide in Minneapolis for 2019.

St. Paul Police announced Wednesday morning they were investigating a shooting death that occured just after 2 a.m. No other details have been provided at this time.

Then at 4:54 a.m., Minneapolis officers were called to the area of Broadway and Freemont avenues on the city's north side, where two male stabbing victims were found inside a vehicle.

One of the men died at the scene. The other had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

So far, no suspects have been identified.