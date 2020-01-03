Give Now
Power restored to East Grand Forks after substation problem

The Associated Press
East Grand Forks, Minn.

An outage that left half the city of East Grand Forks without power for a couple of hours when a substation exploded has been fixed.

The outage began at about 9 p.m. Thursday and ended around 11:30 p.m., but not before disrupting a high school hockey game when the lights went out at the Civic Center.

The city of East Grand Forks, on the border with North Dakota, has about 8,600 residents.

KFGO-AM reported Friday that residents reported seeing bright flashing lights and fire coming from the substation before the outage.

