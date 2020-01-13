No one injured after fire consumes school bus on I-494

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fire that appears to have engulfed a school bus on Interstate Hwy. 494 Monday afternoon.

The state patrol says 20 people were on board, but no one was injured.

The bus fire was at 494 and Carver Avenue near the border of Maplewood and Woodbury and shut down some of the northbound lanes of the highway.

Richfield Middle School says the bus was transporting seventh-grade students to a basketball game.

The state patrol said the Richfield school district was sending a new bus to transport 18 kids and a coach to their destination.