Final debate over, Klobuchar still faces uphill battle in Iowa

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Democratic presidential candidates are done debating—at least until after the Iowa caucuses.

Tuesday night's debate was Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's last chance to appeal to an Iowa TV audience for support before those caucuses, and some voters said her performance made a difference in their opinion of her while others have ruled her out already.

Before the debate Kylon Schmitt, 68, of Winterset said he was undecided. Schmitt is a registered Republican but plans to caucus for the first time this year for a Democrat.

After watching the debate Schmitt was able winnow the field.

“All of the above that are not old, white men. Being one myself, I don’t know if I’d trust myself with the job. So I’m looking for younger and newer ideas and a fresh take on the federal government.”

For other Democratic voters, the choice comes down to who they think has the best chance to defeat President Trump in November.

Earlier this week Gary Bishop of Des Moines said Klobuchar was not on his list of potential candidates. After watching the debate, Bishop, 75, is taking a closer look at the Minnesota senator.

“I was less impressed with Joe [Biden], He didn’t come off as aggressive or as knowledgeable as I think he really is, so I wasn’t impressed with him. Pete [Buttigieg] did a good job. I think he’s one of the top runners and Amy jumped up a few spots in my opinion.”

Cindy DePond of Adel said before the debate that she liked Klobuchar’s midwestern, moderate roots. But she was nervous about going with a new face at what she thinks is a critical time for the country.

After the debate, she said she was still undecided but thinks Biden might be the best bet.

“Iowa can be the springboard. You know, Mayor Pete or Amy, as far as new kind of new candidates to the scene would have a much better opportunity but this particular year it’s really, you know, how we can beat Trump is on everyone’s mind.”

19-year-old Andrew Thompson attends college in Des Moines. He said he doesn’t know who he’s supporting, but he’s pretty sure it won’t be Klobuchar.

“I like her. I’ve seen her at a few events. The thing I noticed, she’s not just very exciting. People might like her. People might agree with her. but you don’t really feel excited to volunteer after you hear her talk.”

Connie Bosier, 69, said she will not support Klobuchar either, because Klobuchar is a woman.

“I guess I’m really not ready for that.”

Since she entered the race last year Klobuchar has said that as people get to know her, they will come to support her. To some extent that has been true. But with most polls showing her running fifth behind Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Buttigieg, she’s running out of time for introductions.

And there’s the upcoming impeachment trial which will take her away from Iowa during this critical final push.

“I want to barnstorm the state,” Klobuchar said in an interview. “I want to barnstorm New Hampshire. And hopefully somehow, some way, I’ll be able to do it but the truth is I have a constitutional duty. I have to be there, and I think the voters of Iowa will understand that.”