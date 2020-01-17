Enthusiastic early voters camp out, rally for their presidential picks

Listen

Jared Mollenkof sits outside Minneapolis' early voting center on Hennepin Avenue Friday, the first day of early voting in the presidential primary. Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren camped in the center's parking lot so they could be first in line to vote.

With temperatures hovering around zero degrees, Minneapolis resident Davis Senseman and a handful of friends bundled up in a rented RV Thursday night. They parked the camper outside a local polling spot, hoping to be among the first in the nation to cast ballots in the 2020 presidential primary.

Early voting officially opened in Minnesota on Friday morning, though the votes won’t be counted until the March 3 presidential primary — the first Minnesota has held since 1992.

Senseman supports Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

“I think she’s building a hugely broad coalition,” Senseman said. “This is an RV full of Warren supporters.”

The only hitch in the RV plan, Senseman said, came around 1 a.m., when a security guard for a nearby property asked them to clear off the site. So, they shuffled the RV across the street, only to start it back up before sunrise and return to their original post. They were first in line to vote.

“We’re pretty excited,” Senseman said.

It isn’t clear how many Minnesotans will participate in early voting for the presidential primary, but the city of Minneapolis opened a new early voting center this week to accommodate them.

"We anticipate at the high end [turnout] could be 40-50 percent. However we're prepared for higher," said Grace Wachlarowicz, Minneapolis elections director.

She said officials are prepared to help early voters who want to change their vote before Feb. 25 — if they have a change of heart or their candidate drops out of the race.

"When a person requests their ballot to be spoiled or clawed back, it's all documented. We have it all organized so that it can be easily found, documented that it was spoiled, invalidated, and a new ballot issued,” Wachlarowicz said.

Voters in the presidential primary must declare a party affiliation. That information will be shared with the state's major political parties.

In downtown Minneapolis, about three dozen people gathered to rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“In America, you should be able to go to the doctor without fear of financial ruin. You should be able to advance your education without fear of financial ruin. In America, everybody deserves a dignified place to live,” Sanders supporter and Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison said. “Those are the things that we’re standing on here.”