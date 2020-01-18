One dead in St. Paul fire

One person is dead after a fire early Saturday at a residence in St. Paul's North End.

Firefighters were called just after 2:30 a.m. to the four-unit apartment building on the 400 block of Front Avenue. Crews found smoke coming from the second floor, with a report that one adult and possibly three children were trapped in an upper-level unit.

Firefighters searched the building as they prepared to battle the flames, and found one adult in the unit where the fire was burning. That person was transported to a hospital, where they later died.

It's the city's first fire fatality of 2020.

There was no one else trapped in the building, and no one else was injured.

Officials said that smoking materials may have been the cause of the fire. The fire remains under investigation.