Minneapolis police investigating death of man found in alley

Police are investigating after a 911 caller reported finding a body Monday morning in north Minneapolis.

Officers who responded to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. found the body of an adult male in the alley in the 3500 block of North Fourth Street.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said the man's body showed signs of trauma.

"At this point it is a suspicious death and we are working with the medical examiner while they determine a nature and cause of death," he said.

The man's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.