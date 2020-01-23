Give Now
Disasters

115 displaced by Fargo nursing home fire; no injuries

The Associated Press
Fargo, N.D.

Authorities say about 115 residents of a Fargo, N.D., nursing home have been evacuated after a fire burned through the roof of the building. No injures were reported.

The fire at the Elim Rehab and Care Center was called in about 3:15 p.m. Elim Campus pastor David Juve told KFGO radio that state officials will coordinate the eventual move of the displaced residents to temporary facilities.

Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen credited a sprinkler system and fire doors for helping to contain the fire.

