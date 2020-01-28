Give Now
Autopsy: St. Paul rapper Lexii Alijai died of accidental overdose

MPR News Staff
Lexii Alijai, a 21-year-old, a rising star in the Twin Cities music scene, died Jan. 1 from a mix of alcohol together with the powerful painkiller fentanyl, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

Lexii Alijai
Lexii Alijai
Gregg DeGuire | Getty Images 2018

The department ruled her death an accident. A police investigation continues.

Alijai, whose given name was Alexis Alija Lynch, began releasing music in her teens and quickly developed a devoted fan base. Her death at the Loews Minneapolis Hotel on New Year’s Day stunned those who knew her and her music.

