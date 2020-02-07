Court records: More suspects in New Year’s Eve death of Minneapolis real estate agent

Monique Baugh, a 28-year-old mother and real estate agent, was found fatally shot in a Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31, 2019. Courtesy of Kris Lindahl Realty

Four people have been charged so far in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Monique Baugh, 28, on Dec. 31, 2019. According to a series of search warrants filed Thursday, Minneapolis police and the FBI suspect at least two others were directly involved.

The documents list the initials of a person who may have ordered the killing of Baugh's boyfriend. And they are investigating a tip from an informant who said the man who allegedly shot and killed Baugh is already in federal custody on an unrelated charge.

At this time, the man has not been charged in connection to Baugh’s kidnapping and killing.

Cedric Berry. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

One of the four people charged so far, Cedric Berry, 41, appeared in court Friday. Berry has been charged with murder and kidnapping, as well as assault in the shooting and wounding of Baugh's boyfriend. Prosecutors say Berry’s fingerprints were found on the duct tape used to bind Baugh’s hands.

Charges against Berry say Baugh, a real estate agent, was lured to a house showing in Maple Grove. She was then taken in a moving van to Minneapolis, where she was found shot to death in an alley in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. Investigators believe she was killed after Berry allegedly shot Baugh’s boyfriend inside a home they shared with her two young children.

Berry is scheduled to appear in court again April 3.

Berry's wife, Shante Davis, 38 and Elsa Segura, 28, were both charged with aiding and abetting. Prosecutors charged Berry’s brother-in-law, Berry Davis, 40, with taking part in the kidnapping and murder of Baugh. Prosecutors say they believe Berry Davis has fled the state and is not in custody.

Baugh’s boyfriend told police he had a falling out with another person over a record deal. The boyfriend said he’d received money and the other person had not. And the boyfriend said he’d posted pictures of himself online “flashing a lot of money,” according to court documents.