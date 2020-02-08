Pedestrian dies, driver arrested after crash in St. Paul

A pedestrian has died and a driver is under arrest after a crash Friday night in St. Paul.

Authorities said it happened at about 8:15 p.m. along West Seventh Street at South Homer Street, just west of Interstate 35E.

The woman who was hit by a westbound vehicle while crossing the street died from her injuries Saturday morning at Regions Hospital. Her name has not been released.

St. Paul police said the 19-year-old driver is in custody and is suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The crash remains under investigation.