Minneapolis police investigating man's death; one person in custody

One person is in custody as Minneapolis police continue to investigate a suspicious death Saturday in the city's Como neighborhood.

Minneapolis police reported that officers found a "chaotic scene" after responding to the 900 block of 15th Avenue SE just after 6 a.m. Saturday on an "unknown trouble" call.

Authorities said a man in his 30s was found in an apartment with a wound, "the origin of which was unknown." He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A 35-year-old woman in the apartment initially was transported to a detox facility, then later arrested and jailed in connection with the man's death.

Police said late Saturday that the case "is still very active."

The man's name has not been released.