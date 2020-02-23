1 dead, 1 hurt in Minneapolis nightclub shooting

One man is dead and another injured following a shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub early Sunday.

Both shooting victims are men in their 20s, according to police. The club, Rouge at The Lounge, is located a block southeast of Target Field.

According to a police statement, officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving to a “chaotic scene” at the nightclub, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he did not have a pulse.

Officers provided emergency medical attention and revived the man’s heartbeat before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the statement said. The victim later died at the hospital.

Hospital staff called police and said another victim later walked into their emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that appeared to be from the same shooting, according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police had not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.