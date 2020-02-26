Woman dead following domestic dispute in St. Paul

A woman is dead following an early morning dispute in St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood.

Officers found the victim after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment on the 300 block of Pierce Street North shortly after midnight Wednesday. A statement posted on the city’s website says the cause of the woman's injuries has not been determined.

Police detained a man at the scene. The statement says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

A child, who was also found in the apartment, was taken to another hospital for evaluation.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine her cause of death.