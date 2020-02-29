16-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Savage

A 16-year-old boy was reported in critical condition Saturday after being found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday night in the parking lot of a Target store in the southern Twin Cities metro area.

Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the Target along State Highway 13 in Savage, on a report of a person bleeding from the head who was semi-conscious.

Officers found the teen in the parking lot of the store. He was transported to a Minneapolis hospital. Authorities said Saturday that they don't know what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Savage Police Department at (952) 882-2600.