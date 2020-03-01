Reports: Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign

Multiple media outlets reported Sunday that Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision told the Associated Press on Sunday afternoon that Buttigieg was informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

NPR, the New York Times and Politico, among other media outlets, also reported the news late Sunday afternoon.

His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Ind.

Buttigieg rose to the field's top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

Buttigieg gained national recognition in 2017 during an unsuccessful bid to serve as chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He spent eight years in office in South Bend, and campaigned on the idea of "inter-generational justice."

When he first announced his candidacy for president last year, Buttigieg was perceived as a little-known long shot, but he quickly emerged among the front-runners in the crowded Democratic field with his moderate message.

But Buttigieg also faced scrutiny over his work at consulting firm McKinsey & Co., prompting his release a list of nine of his former clients, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Defense Department and the U.S. Postal Service.

In January 2019, he told NPR's Steve Inskeep that he understood his campaign was an "underdog project."

"But I also don't think that you should ever run for any office that you do not seek to win," he said.

"I think the challenge for somebody like me is to make sure that there is enough oxygen out there for people to understand what we're about," he said. "And then it will be up to me, through substance, to put enough meat on the bones to outlast the flavor of the month period that's coming up."

