Teen pleads guilty to committing murder during crime spree

A Coon Rapids teen has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a carjacking incident last summer in Minneapolis.

Jared A. Ohsman. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

Jered Ohsman, 17, stood in front of a judge in Hennepin County court on Monday and admitted that just before 5 p.m. on June 11 he and another teen set out to rob a man and take his car.

Ohsman was 16. His accomplice was 15. Both boys were armed and fired at Steven Markey. Markey tried to drive away but crashed his car. He died later at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors allege that Ohsman and his accomplice didn’t stop there. According to criminal charges, the two teens continued their crime spree by carjacking another victim downtown and committing another burglary before being arrested after trying to flee police in the stolen car.

Ohsman was certified to stand trial as an adult. Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Chuck Laszewski said Ohsman’s accomplice is still going through the certification process.

Members of Markey’s family were in court as Ohsman pleaded guilty.

After Ohsman answered questions from attorneys, Judge Kathryn Quaintance asked him directly, "Clearly you knew shooting someone in the chest could or would be fatal?" she asked.

Ohsman replied, "Yes, ma'am."

Ohsman made a straight plea of guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, opting not to make a deal with the state that could have reduced his sentence.

Laszewski said Ohsman still faces a first-degree robbery charge. He said no decision has been made on whether the office will continue to prosecute Ohsman for that.

Prosecutors say Ohsman faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 17.