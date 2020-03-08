Woman, child found dead in northern Minnesota; suspect sought

Police in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a woman and a young child were found dead at a home on Saturday.

The Cloquet Police Department reported Sunday that officers were called to the home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation on Saturday afternoon, for a welfare check on a woman and her child. Officers checked the home but were unable to contact or see anyone inside. Officers later obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.

Cloquet police said 33-year-old Sheldon James Thompson is being sought in connection with the deaths of a woman and young child on Saturday. Cloquet Police Department

Police said they're searching for a suspect, 33-year-old Sheldon James Thompson of Cloquet. Authorities said he apparently had a relationship with the victims or otherwise knew them.

Cloquet police said Thompson is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown eyes and possibly a shaved head. He may be driving a dark-colored sedan — possibly a Buick LeSabre or Park Avenue — or a tan Honda Accord with Wisconsin plates.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The names of the victims are being withheld until they are identified and family members notified. Autopsies will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have not said how the victims died, and the motive remains under investigation. Police said there are numerous witnesses.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to provide crime lab services.