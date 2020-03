Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, wait on stage to participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday.

Only two candidates will be onstage for Sunday's Democratic primary debate: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The CNN-Univision debate was relocated from Arizona to Washington, D.C., and will not have an in-person audience due to coronavirus concerns.

Follow NPR’s live coverage below: