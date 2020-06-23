A Minnesota state trooper faces charges of felony stalking after nude photos of a woman he assisted along Interstate 94 were allegedly downloaded to his phone.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged 36-year-old Albert Kuehne of Dayton with two counts of stalking with bias. The state trooper responded to a single vehicle crash on March 25.

Prosecutors say squad video shows Kuehne taking the woman's phone from her. While using a laptop connected to the woman's phone, her boyfriend discovered her nude photos were texted to another phone at the same time Kuehne was alone in his vehicle.

The boyfriend also called the phone and a person identifying himself as Kuehne answered. Chief of the State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said Kuehne was put on paid leave on May 20 and will remain on leave pending further investigation.

“The alleged conduct outlined in this complaint is reprehensible and inconsistent with the core values of the Minnesota State Patrol,” Langer said.

Kuehne’s first court appearance is set for July 15.