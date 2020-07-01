Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

The Associated Press
New York

Fox News White House correspondent Ed Henry
Fox News White House correspondent Ed Henry prepares to do a stand-up Dec. 8, 2011, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. The network says it has fired Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Mandel Ngan | AFP via Getty Images 2011

Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry's firing, only to say that it happened "years ago."

