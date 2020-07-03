Washington County rescuers locate missing child in Scandia

The Washington County Sheriff's Department said rescuers located a missing child along the St. Croix River by William O'Brien State Park in Scandia late Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's department, a dive team and other law enforcement agencies are searching the area after receiving a call just before 3 p.m. of a missing 10-year-old boy.

About an hour and a half later, the searchers located the boy, and transported him to Regions Hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and declined to share more information.