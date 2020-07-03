Washington County rescuers locate missing child in Scandia
David Griswold | KARE 11 | Updated 7:35 p.m.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Friday evening that rescue teams had located a child who had gone missing in the St. Croix River by William O'Brien State Park.
According to the sheriff's department, a dive team and other law enforcement agencies are searching the area after receiving a call just before 3 p.m. of a missing 10-year-old boy.
About an hour and a half later, the searchers located the boy, and transported him to Regions Hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and declined to share more information.