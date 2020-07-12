Police shoot, wound man in Robbinsdale; BCA investigating

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police shot and wounded a man in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale.

Police said officers were called about a suicidal person with a gun inside a home late Saturday. The person who called police met officers outside.

Officers tried repeatedly to contact the man from outside the home. Authorities said the man came out of the home with a gun, and he reportedly ignored commands to stop as he began moving toward officers. KMSP-TV reported that an officer shot the man, who was taken to a hospital.

BCA spokeswoman Jill Oliveira told the Associated Press the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Oliveira said the agency is in the early stages of its investigation.