Crime, Law and Justice

Police shoot, wound man in Robbinsdale; BCA investigating

The Associated Press

Share story

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police shot and wounded a man in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale.

Police said officers were called about a suicidal person with a gun inside a home late Saturday. The person who called police met officers outside.

Officers tried repeatedly to contact the man from outside the home. Authorities said the man came out of the home with a gun, and he reportedly ignored commands to stop as he began moving toward officers. KMSP-TV reported that an officer shot the man, who was taken to a hospital.

BCA spokeswoman Jill Oliveira told the Associated Press the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Oliveira said the agency is in the early stages of its investigation.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More