Sports

Vikings sign GM Spielman to multi-year contract extension

The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Share story

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman
The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension on Monday.
Jennifer Simonson | MPR News 2014

The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension on Monday, the latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club's key leaders.

As they've done with previous deals, the Vikings matched their commitment to Spielman with theirs to head coach Mike Zimmer, who signed a three-year extension last month. Both Spielman and Zimmer had begun the final season of their contracts until gaining the extra measure of job security this summer.

Spielman was hired in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He had his role elevated to general manager with full authority over the roster in 2012. Since that promotion, the Vikings have made the playoffs four times in eight seasons, with two NFC North titles. They are 72-54-2 over that span, the fourth-best record in the NFC.

The franchise's family ownership group, led by Chairman Zygi Wilf and President Mark Wilf, that acquired the team in 2005 has long favored stability at the top. Zimmer is in his seventh year.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More