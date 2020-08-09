Minneapolis police investigating fatal stabbing, fatal shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating the deaths of two people in separate homicide cases over the weekend.

Authorities said a young man was fatally stabbed on Saturday evening, apparently during a fight with an acquaintance.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the area of Fourth Avenue North and Van White Memorial Boulevard. Officers found the victim, who was in his late teens, unresponsive; they performed CPR until they were relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to Hennepin Heathcare where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Less than seven hours later, just after 2 a.m., police responding to a report of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle that had run into a building near Lake Street and Chicago Avenue.

The victim later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

The names of the two victims have not been released. As of Sunday night there were no reports of arrests in either case.

They're the 44th and 45th homicides in Minneapolis this year, compared to 21 at this time last year.