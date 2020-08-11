Disasters

One dead in apartment fire in Duluth

Duluth, Minn.

A man has died in a fire at an apartment building in Duluth.

Firefighters responded to an eight-unit apartment building in the city's East Hillside neighborhood about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrive smoke was coming from the first and second floors of the two-story building, officials said.

Tenants were able to get an unconscious man out of the unit where the fire started and attempted to resuscitate him.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Damage to the building is estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the local fire marshal.

