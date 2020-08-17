President Donald Trump’s drop-in campaign stop Monday in southern Minnesota underscores his attention to the state as a conversion opportunity for his Republican reelection campaign.

Trump’s team has spent more than a year building a volunteer network, registering voters and pounding the pavement. They had a head start as Democrats sorted through the process of choosing a nominee.

Trump’s afternoon speech planned for the Mankato airport is among several tarmac campaign events he will hold as the rival party holds its virtual convention. Former Vice President Joe Biden will accept that nomination this week during the Democratic National Convention.

On the ground at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday before heading to Mankato, Trump invited business owners hit by rioting damage to tell their stories. Some said they were trying to rebuild but needed help. Others told the president that consequences for wrongdoing were needed.

The president’s campaign said the focus while in Minnesota would be on jobs and the economy. But Trump has a tendency to go off script. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the audience is expected to be more limited than the sprawling rallies Trump has held during past Minnesota visits.

John Steigauf, a leader with the International Association of Machinists, said manufacturing jobs have been cut since Trump’s inauguration. Plant closures near Mankato, St. Cloud and other regional hubs are devastating to rural communities.

Steigauf said if Trump wants to take credit for jobs added back as the pandemic restrictions have eased, he needs to be held accountable for what happened before then, too. “I’m still waiting to see where those jobs are. All we’ve seen is plant closures and pink slips,” Steigauf said on a call organized by the state DFL Party.

‘Striking distance’

Trump’s campaign is working to widen margins in greater Minnesota counties to offset a likely Democratic vote advantage in and around the Twin Cities.

Blue Earth County, home to Mankato, went for Trump in 2016 by about 1,100 votes. He fell short of winning Minnesota by 44,000 votes or 1.5 percentage points.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, whose district includes Mankato and a wide swath of Minnesota farm country, said Trump’s support is strong in southern Minnesota.

"This time the polls show him right there in striking distance, and I got to tell you on the ground out here folks like the president's message of law and order," Hagedorn said, adding that visits like this will only strengthen that backing. “Any time we can hear the president's message of economic opportunity, keeping Americans safe and, of course, protecting our constitutional rights we're really happy about it."

Supporters watch as President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis. Evan Vucci | AP

Crop conditions are good across much of Minnesota, with a better-than-average harvest expected. The U.S. Agriculture Department says Minnesota could have a record corn crop this fall. But prices are still below the break-even point for corn and soybeans, so farmers remain concerned about low prices and the impact of trade disputes on future prices.

Iron Range support

While Trump will be in farm country Monday, he remains popular in northeastern Minnesota with his moves to impose tariffs on imported steel and revive a proposed copper-nickel mine outside Ely.

In the waning days of the Obama administration, the government canceled federal mineral leases that Twin Metals needs to mine, and proposed a 20-year moratorium on new mining proposals near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Since taking office, Trump has systematically reversed those moves, reissuing and extending the mineral leases then cutting short an environmental study of the proposed mining.

Twin Metals has since submitted mining plans to both state and federal regulators, the first step in a yearslong review and permitting process.

‘Ignite the pain’

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin criticized Trump’s Minnesota stop as “nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt and a distraction” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been a complete disaster for Minnesota families — from his attacks on Social Security, his harmful trade policies and his attempts to roll back the ACA and key protections for our air and water,” Martin said in a statement.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who got his political start in the Mankato area, told Minnesota delegates to the party’s national convention that he discouraged the White House from building in a Minneapolis stop where Trump would visit the George Floyd memorial.

Walz said Monday that he told Trump’s aides that using the site as a backdrop would “ignite the pain and the anguish that we’re feeling in Minnesota.”

The president’s published schedule does not include such a stop, but presidents sometimes have unannounced additions during visits to states.

Minnesota hasn’t backed a Republican for president since 1972. And Democrats are intent on making sure Trump doesn’t break through.

Trump last visited Minnesota in October, when he spoke to a large crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis.

MPR News reporters Mark Zdechlik, Tim Pugmire, Dan Kraker and Dan Gunderson contributed to this report.