Election 2020

Republicans end court fight over absentee ballot rules

Brian Bakst
St. Paul
A person puts a ballot in a box.
Voter Bo Carlock drops her ballot in the ballot box outside Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services in Minneapolis on Aug. 11.
Tom Baker for MPR News file

Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s campaign and other Republican entities backed off a legal challenge Tuesday to new Minnesota absentee ballot rules. 

In a filing with the state Supreme Court, the attorneys agreed to dismiss their appeal. They had sought to overturn a lower court ruling that suspended a witness requirement for registered voters who cast an absentee ballot. The same order allowed seven days after Election Day for authorities to receive and count absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3.

Both changes were granted through a consent decree because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is expected to cause a surge in remote voting. 

The Republican appeal had been scheduled for a hearing early next month because the first absentee ballots go out on Sept. 18.

The decision effectively ends litigation over the changes because the Republican entities waived their right to challenge them in any other court.

