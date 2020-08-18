Minnesota

Teen drowns after rescuing children from Clearwater Lake

The Associated Press
Bagley, Minn.

An 18-year-old woman has drowned in a northwestern Minnesota lake after pulling several children from turbulent water, according to authorities.

Clearwater County sheriff's deputies responded to Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming near the dam when some of them were caught up in the churning water that was coming over the dam. The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain recently, according to officials.

When the first deputy arrived, an 8-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and initially was unresponsive. Bystanders at the scene performed life saving measures and were able to resuscitate her, KSFY-TV reported. Bystanders were also attempting to revive the woman before paramedics arrived, but she was unresponsive.

Witnesses told deputies the woman had pulled several children out of the water before she went under.

