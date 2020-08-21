Woodbury pilot killed in crash of small plane near Ely

The Associated Press
Ely, Minn.

A suburban Twin Cities man has died in the crash of a small plane in northern Minnesota.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that the plane left the Ely Airport around 9 p.m. Thursday and crashed into White Iron Lake. It was headed toward the Grand Marais/Cook County Airport, about 116 miles to the east, officials said.

The 58-year-old pilot from Woodbury was the only one onboard the Lancair Super ES plane. Authorities say he died on impact.

The National Transportation Safety tweeted Friday that it's investigating the cause of the crash.

