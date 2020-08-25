Crime, Law and Justice

Police: 17-year-old girl fatally shot in north Minneapolis

The Associated Press
Minneapolis

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a shooting on Minneapolis' north side, police said.

Officers responded late Monday after a ShotSpotter activation on James Avenue North but could not find any shooting victim. Police were told that a 17-year-old girl who had been shot was dropped off at the emergency department of North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., by private car. Police learned that the girl had just died.

Detectives have canvassed the shooting area and the crime lab has collected evidence, but police have not reported any arrests. The name of the girl was not immediately released.

KARE-TV reports the killing was Minneapolis' 50th homicide of the year. That compares with a total of 48 homicides in Minneapolis for all of 2019.

