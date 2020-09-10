Trump, Biden to campaign in Minnesota next week

The campaigns for both candidates have announced visits on the day that absentee voting begins in Minnesota.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Minnesota on Sept. 18.

It will be his first trip to the state during the 2020 campaign, although his wife Jill campaigned in Minnesota this week. During her visit on Wednesday, Jill Biden toured an elementary school in Prior Lake, Minn., and met with the state’s education leaders.

President Donald Trump is due to hold an airport hangar rally in Bemidji. Biden hasn’t said yet where his appearance will be.

Minnesota has been thrust onto the presidential map after a narrow Trump loss in 2016. He has campaigned in the state often, although most polling shows him behind.

This is a developing story. Check back here later for updates.