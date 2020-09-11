Disasters

Photos: Oregon grapples with historic wildfires

Jonathan Levinson and Bradley Parks

Jonathan Levinson | Oregon Public Broadcasting

Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.

Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.

Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting
Jonathan Levinson | Oregon Public Broadcasting
Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting
Jonathan Levinson | Oregon Public Broadcasting
Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting
Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

