Photos: Oregon grapples with historic wildfires

Kyle St. Clair prepares to evacuate from his home Wednesday in Molalla, Ore. Jonathan Levinson | Oregon Public Broadcasting

Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.

Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.

The charred husk of a car remains after the Santiam Fire moved through a neighborhood Wednesday near Gates, Ore. Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting

Chance Johnson hugs Sarah Hunter. The two loaded a horse into a trailer to be evacuated Wednesday in Canby, Ore. Jonathan Levinson | Oregon Public Broadcasting

The remains of a home that burned in the Santiam Fire near Gates on Wednesday. Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting

Bridgette Noce has taken in horses and people who were evacuated from nearby areas on Wednesday in Canby. Jonathan Levinson | Oregon Public Broadcasting

The remains of a home destroyed in the Santiam Fire near Gates. Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting

Chelsea DeVos scrambles to salvage possessions from her home as the Santiam Fire approaches near Gates. Bradley W. Parks | Oregon Public Broadcasting

