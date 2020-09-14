Crews search Mississippi River for overdue plane

The Associated Press
Grey Cloud Island Township, Minn.

Crews are searching the Mississippi River in Washington County for a plane that's overdue at a South St. Paul airport.

The search Sunday night was focused near Grey Cloud Island, which is southwest of St. Paul Park and Cottage Grove. Dakota County and Washington County personnel were involved in the search, KARE-TV reported.

The plane was due to land at Fleming Field, a city-owned airport that handles mainly single-engine aircraft. Communication with the pilot was lost.

The Federal Aviation Administration's regional office has not been contacted by first responders, according to FAA spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory.

No other details were available.

