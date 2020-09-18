Election 2020

Sen. Tina Smith debates COVID-19, jobs and public safety with challenger Jason Lewis

Forum News Service
Duluth
A photo collage of Jason Lewis and Tina Smith
Democratic Sen. Tina Smith and Republican-endorsed challenger Jason Lewis debated via computer from their homes rather than at the western Minnesota estate where FarmFest has long been held.
Photos by Jim Mone and Carolyn Kaster, AP | Illustration by MPR News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Republican challenger Jason Lewis debate their competiting plans and vision for Minnesota’s future. This forum is co-hosted by the Duluth News Tribune and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Moderators are News Tribune editorial editor Chuck Frederick and Duluth Chamber President and CEO David Ross.

Do you have a question for the candidates? MPR News will host another debate between Smith and Lewis on Oct. 2. #AskMPRNews and we will ask the candidates on your behalf.

