Sen. Tina Smith debates COVID-19, jobs and public safety with challenger Jason Lewis
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Republican challenger Jason Lewis debate their competiting plans and vision for Minnesota’s future. This forum is co-hosted by the Duluth News Tribune and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Moderators are News Tribune editorial editor Chuck Frederick and Duluth Chamber President and CEO David Ross.
Do you have a question for the candidates? MPR News will host another debate between Smith and Lewis on Oct. 2. #AskMPRNews and we will ask the candidates on your behalf.