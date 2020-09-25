Trump schedules campaign appearance in Duluth

President Donald Trump is coming back to Minnesota next week for another campaign event.

This time he's scheduled a "Make America Great Again Event" at the Duluth International Airport starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

That'll be less than two weeks after Trump was in Bemidji for a campaign rally at an airport hangar. He also held a similar airport rally in Mankato in August.

Since narrowly losing Minnesota in 2016, Trump has focused on the state in hopes that a victory this year could offset losses in other states.

Duluth in particular has been a frequent focal point of the presidential campaign. Democratic candidate Joe Biden made a stop there earlier this month, on the same day Trump was in Bemidji.

And for the GOP, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's children Donald Jr. and Ivanka also have held events in the Twin Ports in recent weeks.

In addition to the Duluth stops, Pence and Ivanka Trump were in Minneapolis earlier this week, while Biden’s wife Jill Biden was in Prior Lake for a campaign stop earlier this month.