Minnesota Democrats got some long-distance attention Thursday night from their vice presidential nominee, who gave a virtual nudge for them to boost their efforts in the campaign’s final week.

In a taped speech to an online party fundraising event, California Sen. Kamala Harris cast the state as a must-win for the Democratic ticket she shares with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Taking back the White House runs right through Minnesota,” Harris said in remarks that followed pep talks from Minnesota DFL figures and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Harris said a lot is on the line.

“We’re in the midst of a fight for justice at every level, including economic justice, health care justice, education justice and more,” she said. “And in the midst, we have a president who refuses to do his job, who stokes chaos and division.”

Harris spoke for five minutes, touching on the toll of the coronavirus and the nation’s reckoning with racial inequality.

She has yet to appear in person in the state since joining Biden’s ticket. The nominee’s wife, Jill Biden, is due to appear in Minnesota this weekend.

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, made two Minnesota stops Thursday. He spoke at a truck company in Becker and later appeared in Rogers.

The president had his own pair of events a day before, including a rally before thousands in Duluth.

Trump disparaged Minnesota’s history of welcoming refugees, telling his supporters that he “ended the refugee influx into your state.”

Harris struck a different tone.

“We know that we are a nation of immigrants and that the American dream is for all of us, no matter what you look like, how much money you make or the language your grandmother speaks,” she said.