MPR News has won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for its reporting on the Mohamed Noor trial.

The award from the Radio Television Digital News Association was for best continuing coverage in the large market radio category. It was chosen from among 13 regional Murrow winners.

Lead reporters Riham Feshir and Jon Collins worked with several other members of the newsroom staff to prepare for and cover the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer ultimately convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Justine Ruszczyk.

On July 15, 2017, Noor was in a squad car which responded to a 911 called placed by Ruszczyk after she heard what she believed was a sexual assault in the alley behind her home in Minneapolis. Noor shot her after she approached the squad soon after it arrived. He is now serving a 12 1/2 year sentence.

You can listen to the compilation of reports submitted with the entry here.