Biden announces record $383 million September haul
The Biden campaign announced it raised $383 million in September, along with the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts. The haul is a record-breaking one-month sum, topping its August record of $364.5 million. That puts its two-month total at nearly three-quarters-of-a-billion dollars.
In a tweeted video, former Vice President Joe Biden said the donations came from 5.5 million donors with an average contribution of about $44. "I'm really humbled by it," Biden said.
Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon tweeted that 1.1 million of last month's donors were new, and that $203 million came from online donors.
The campaign now has a whopping $432 million in the bank, she said.
The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have not released September numbers yet. In August, they raised $210 million along with joint fundraising committees.
