Searchers combing central Minnesota roads for missing 80-year-old woman
A search continued Sunday in central Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, for an 80-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Friday.
The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office and a statement from the family said Andrea "Andy" Nyberg does not drive, but took the family car in Mora at about 4 p.m. Friday. The car is a red 2004 Buick LeSabre, Minnesota plates 024 RWA; Nyberg was last seen wearing an aqua green jacket and black jeans.
The family said they are "gravely concerned about her health and safety."
Dozens of searchers drove roads south of Mora on Saturday. On Sunday, family members, friends and volunteers gathered at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church in Princeton, Minn., to coordinate and continue the search.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nyberg or the car is asked to call 911.
