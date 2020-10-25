Searchers combing central Minnesota roads for missing 80-year-old woman

Andrea "Andy" Nyberg was reported missing by family members in Mora, Minn., on Friday. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday that Nyberg has dementia and drove away in a red 2004 Buick LeSabre. Courtesy of Kanabec County Sheriff's Office

A search continued Sunday in central Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, for an 80-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Friday.

The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office and a statement from the family said Andrea "Andy" Nyberg does not drive, but took the family car in Mora at about 4 p.m. Friday. The car is a red 2004 Buick LeSabre, Minnesota plates 024 RWA; Nyberg was last seen wearing an aqua green jacket and black jeans.

Authorities in Kanabec County, Minn., said they're looking for a red 2004 Buick LeSabre -- like the one pictured here -- as they search for 80-year-old Andrea "Andy" Nyberg. Courtesy of Kanabec County Sheriff's Office

The family said they are "gravely concerned about her health and safety."

Dozens of searchers drove roads south of Mora on Saturday. On Sunday, family members, friends and volunteers gathered at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church in Princeton, Minn., to coordinate and continue the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nyberg or the car is asked to call 911.