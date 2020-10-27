MPR News has partnered with ProPublica again to offer Minnesota voters a way to check on and track problems that arise at the polls in 2020.

The partnership project is called “Electionland” and MPR News joins newrooms across the country who are working with ProPublica — a non-profit investigative newsroom — to specifically cover the Nov. 3 general election.

MPR News and ProPublica will publish articles and guides on candidates and how to prepare for voting before you head to the polling places or drop off your ballot.

We will also be on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

Formulario ProPublica en español.