Man fatally shot in Eagan, two people in custody
Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot Monday night in Eagan, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head outside a nearby hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, police say they stopped a vehicle leaving the area and took a man and woman into custody.
The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.