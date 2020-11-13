Crews battle fire at historic Archer House in Northfield

Firefighters remained at the scene of a fire that damaged Northfield's historic Archer House River Inn.

The fire started around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say the fire started in the restaurant portion of the building, and then spread to the other wings.

Crews were able to get everyone out of the hotel safely.

Some nearby buildings were evacuated.

The Archer House is more than 140 years old, first opening to guests in August of 1877. The hotel reopened under new ownership in 2012 as a historically restored property.